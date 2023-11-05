Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.61

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.61 and traded as low as $26.84. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 12,262 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,218 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

