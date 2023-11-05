Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EFSC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

EFSC opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.64. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 37.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

