Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,712,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.55. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

