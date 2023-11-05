Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,625 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $82,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BAH opened at $123.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $130.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.68%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

