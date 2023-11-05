Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 450,366 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,366 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $88,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

AVUS opened at $73.92 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.57 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

