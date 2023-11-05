Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $96,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day moving average is $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

