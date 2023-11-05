Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,044,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $98,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.6% in the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 22,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 127.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 71,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 39,789 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 542,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,107.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,659,811 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

