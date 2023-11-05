Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,275 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 465,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $84,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $718,878,000 after buying an additional 11,000,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after buying an additional 6,027,057 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 211.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,172,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $375,901,000 after buying an additional 4,189,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,917,510 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $604,274,000 after buying an additional 3,017,452 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

