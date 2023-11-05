Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,223,243 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,959,013 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $73,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 50.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

