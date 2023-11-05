Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $86.87 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,695 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 29,466 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of American Express worth $86,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 44.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 80.7% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $152.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average of $160.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.95.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

