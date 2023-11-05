Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $97.24 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,132,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,380 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of BCE worth $97,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $39.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $48.38.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

