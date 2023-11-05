Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,566 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $91,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 242.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Republic Services by 147.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Republic Services stock opened at $153.45 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

