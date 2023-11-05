Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,743 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $99,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $268,186,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 538.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $107,777,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 75.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $244,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 159.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,383,000 after acquiring an additional 922,675 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Up 3.4 %

Ares Management stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.73.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.26%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $20,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 861,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,243,070.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $20,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 861,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,243,070.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $14,755,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,155,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 784,122 shares of company stock worth $13,099,285 and have sold 1,313,417 shares worth $132,726,614. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.62.

Read Our Latest Report on ARES

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.