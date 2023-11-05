Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,022,307 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,022,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,581,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.3 %

CP stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

