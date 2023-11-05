Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 804,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,414,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $76,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.90. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.84 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

