Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,926 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of DexCom worth $75,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,081,289,000 after acquiring an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,282,663 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $960,174,000 after acquiring an additional 170,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $421,378,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,204 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $269,329,000 after purchasing an additional 125,725 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,125 shares of company stock worth $600,186. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.