Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,656,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $78,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,309,000 after buying an additional 591,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,753,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,692,000 after purchasing an additional 278,470 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,332,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the period.

LMBS stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

