Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 663 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 174,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $87,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $429.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.38. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.57 and a 1 year high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.43.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

