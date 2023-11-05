Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of STERIS worth $83,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 144.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE STE opened at $217.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $160.15 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 178.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.89.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 170.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STE. TheStreet cut shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.60.

Get Our Latest Report on STERIS

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.