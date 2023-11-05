Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $74,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $230.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.24 and a 1 year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Mizuho cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.41.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

