EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 147.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $240.70 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $385.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.93.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.42.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

