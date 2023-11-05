EQ (CVE:EQ) Stock Price Up 2.5%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 35,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 26,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

EQ Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.97 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

EQ (CVE:EQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.54 million during the quarter. EQ had a negative net margin of 56.41% and a negative return on equity of 90.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EQ Inc. will post -0.5299999 EPS for the current year.

About EQ

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets, as well as Paymi, a cloud-based marketing platform that uses card linking technology to enable consumers to receive cash-back rewards for credit and debit card transactions.

