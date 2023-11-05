Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Trading 3.6% Higher

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.14. 97,603 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 290,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Trading Up 3.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.35.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVAX. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,122 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 1/2a trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

