Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CEO David Wagner Sells 3,160 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $65,032.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,949 shares in the company, valued at $966,210.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Everbridge Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $21.22 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $36.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $864.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,018,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after purchasing an additional 195,327 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,577,000 after purchasing an additional 223,680 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 3.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,014,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after purchasing an additional 60,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,232,000 after acquiring an additional 47,714 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 304,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

