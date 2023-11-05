EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 152.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 155.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $182.18 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $201.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.99 and its 200 day moving average is $191.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

