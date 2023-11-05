Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Exponent comprises 2.2% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned approximately 0.62% of Exponent worth $29,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $75.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $112.75.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.39 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 29.69%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

