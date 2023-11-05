Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Exponent makes up approximately 2.2% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned about 0.62% of Exponent worth $29,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Exponent by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Exponent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Exponent by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $75.00 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average of $90.31.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Exponent had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPO. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on EXPO

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.