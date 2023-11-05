Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EXTR. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

EXTR opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.85 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,032.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in Extreme Networks by 166.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

