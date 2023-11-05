Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$1,800.00 at National Bankshares

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1,400.83.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$38.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$41.60 by C($2.92). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of C$8.94 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 177.8637771 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$845.00, for a total value of C$169,000.00. 3.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
