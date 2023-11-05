Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 5.4% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $208.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.35 and its 200 day moving average is $220.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.04 and a 52-week high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

