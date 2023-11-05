Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 7.0% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $88,634,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,871,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,492,000 after buying an additional 207,857 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $159.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $178.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.48.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

