Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Increases Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 1.5% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FTSM opened at $59.52 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.30 and a 12-month high of $59.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

