Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Purchases 155 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.4% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $399.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $340.00 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $398.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.11.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

