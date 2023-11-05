Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $187.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

