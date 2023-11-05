Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.5% of Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 188.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,573,000 after buying an additional 5,711,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $107.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 36.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

