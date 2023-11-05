Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth $2,022,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth $1,982,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,295,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RACE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.36.

Ferrari Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:RACE opened at $331.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.77. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $197.22 and a 12-month high of $332.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. Research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

