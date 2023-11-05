Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

