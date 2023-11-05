FinTech Chain Limited (ASX:FTC) Insider Purchases A$16,500.00 in Stock

FinTech Chain Limited (ASX:FTC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Ryan purchased 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$16,500.00 ($10,509.55).

FinTech Chain Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,747.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get FinTech Chain alerts:

About FinTech Chain

(Get Free Report)

Read More

FinTech Chain Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of system development and information technology services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides point-of-sale machines. The company's products comprise of Payment T+ that includes prepaid card, integrated payment system, and commission assignment system, as well as POS P acquiring system; clearing F.E.A, such as bank identification number based promotion tool system, transaction E- authentication, horizontal clearing and universal points platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Chain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.