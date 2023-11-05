First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,109 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.3% during the second quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 40,480 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,431 shares of company stock worth $4,927,751 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.72.

First Solar Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $151.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.19 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.43.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

