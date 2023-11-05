First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Trading 3.3% Higher

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.54. 5,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 31,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
