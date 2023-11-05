First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Trading 3.3% Higher

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.54. 5,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 31,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 3,691.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $94,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 4,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000.

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

