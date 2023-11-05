First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.02

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.02 and traded as high as $27.47. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 204,630 shares trading hands.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMLP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 132,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 64,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 153.9% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

