Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,788,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 768,333 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Flowserve worth $103,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 71,475 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,427,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLS stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $37.76. 850,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,522. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $41.01.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

