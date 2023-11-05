Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,054. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.