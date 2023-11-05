Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,861,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403,058 shares during the period. Franklin Electric accounts for about 1.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned 4.02% of Franklin Electric worth $191,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,193,000 after buying an additional 42,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,560,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,606,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,064,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 771,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,640,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FELE traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $87.54. The stock had a trading volume of 141,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,308. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.69 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $58,687.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,668.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

