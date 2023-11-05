Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10,373.58

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £103.74 ($126.23) and traded as low as £103.26 ($125.65). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at £104.30 ($126.92), with a volume of 28,597 shares trading hands.

Games Workshop Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of £102.98 and a 200 day moving average of £103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,543.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Games Workshop Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a GBX 50 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,853.66%.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

