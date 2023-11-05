Gerald B. Wurm Acquires 750 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 750 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,903.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Civista Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $15.07 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $237.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86.
Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.
Civista Bancshares Company Profile
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
