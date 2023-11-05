Gerald B. Wurm Acquires 750 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 750 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,903.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $15.07 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $237.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 60.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

CIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

