Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $38.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.07%. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 1.4 %

GOOD opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.39 million, a PE ratio of -48.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is -461.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $786,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GOOD

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.