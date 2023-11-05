Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $208.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.85.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $113.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Global Payments by 94.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

