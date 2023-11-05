Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 18.2% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,524,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,900 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,470,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,769,000 after buying an additional 118,023 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,971,000 after buying an additional 68,288 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 324.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,914 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GLNG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Golar LNG Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $28.43.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

