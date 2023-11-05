Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ Largest Position

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 21.2% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators owned 0.48% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $54,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.76. 238,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,460. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.35. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $90.41.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

